NIRF 2017 ranking: Top colleges in India; Delhi University dominates ranking with 6 colleges

NIRF 2017 ranking: The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings were released on Monday and Miranda House, University of Delhi took the top place among all colleges in India. Six colleges among the top ten were of Delhi University. The institution that came in the second position is Loyola College in Chennai with a score of 68.68.
The Human Resource Development (HRD) ministry introduced the NIRF ranking in 2016 and have added a few more categories to the process this year. The top colleges category is among the new ones introduced along with the common overall ranking.
Read | NIRF ranking 2017: Top 25 management institutes in India, IIM Ahmedabad bags top rank
Top 25 colleges in India
Top 10 colleges in India
1. Miranda House, Delhi
2. Loyola College, Madras
3. Shri Ram College of Commerce, New Delhi
4. Bishop Heber College, Tiruchirapalli
5. Atama Ram Sanatan Dharma College, New Delhi
6. St Xavier’s College, Calcutta
7. Lady Shri Ram College for Women, New Delhi
8. Dyal Singh College, New Delhi
9. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College, New Delhi
10. Womens’ Christian College, Madras
11. PSG College of Arts & Science, District Coimbatore
12. Madras Christian College, District Kancheepuram
13. Ayya Nadar Janaki Ammal College, District Virudhnagar
14. PSGR Krishnammal College for Women, District Coimbatore
15. Keshav Mahavidyalya, Delhi
16. Ethiraj College for Women, Chennai
17. Christ College (Autonomous), Thrissur
18. Loreto College, Calcutta-16
19. Kongunadu Arts and Science College, District Coimbatore
20. Acharya Narendra Dev College, Kalkaji
21. AU College of Science and Technology, Visakhapatnam
22. Sri Krishna Arts and Science College, Coimbatore
23. AU College of Arts and Commerce, Visakhapatnam
24. Andhra Loyola College, Vijayawada
25. Rajagiri College of Social Sciences, District Ernakulam
For more stories on NIRF rankings, click here
For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now