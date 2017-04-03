NIRF 2017 ranking: Top colleges in India; Delhi University dominates ranking with 6 colleges

Latest News
NIRF 2017 ranking: Six colleges among the top ten were of Delhi University.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: April 3, 2017 6:06 pm
NIRF ranking 2016, Delhi university, Miranda house, top colleges, india ranking colleges, top colleges india, Miranda house, IIM, IIT, indian express news, education news, prakash javadekar, smriti irani, nirf news, nirf, nirf ranking, hrd minstry, top 10 colleges in the country, top indian college ranking, indian education ranking, HRD ranking 2016, colleges, India colleges, NIRF 2017 ranking: Miranda House took the top positions among colleges.

NIRF 2017 ranking: The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings were released on Monday and Miranda House, University of Delhi took the top place among all colleges in India. Six colleges among the top ten were of Delhi University. The institution that came in the second position is Loyola College in Chennai with a score of 68.68.

The Human Resource Development (HRD) ministry introduced the NIRF ranking in 2016 and have added a few more categories to the process this year. The top colleges category is among the new ones introduced along with the common overall ranking.

Top 25 colleges in India

Top 10 colleges in India

1. Miranda House, Delhi
2. Loyola College, Madras
3. Shri Ram College of Commerce, New Delhi
4. Bishop Heber College, Tiruchirapalli
5. Atama Ram Sanatan Dharma College, New Delhi
6. St Xavier’s College, Calcutta
7. Lady Shri Ram College for Women, New Delhi
8. Dyal Singh College, New Delhi
9. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College, New Delhi
10. Womens’ Christian College, Madras
11. PSG College of Arts & Science, District Coimbatore
12. Madras Christian College, District Kancheepuram
13. Ayya Nadar Janaki Ammal College, District Virudhnagar
14. PSGR Krishnammal College for Women, District Coimbatore
15. Keshav Mahavidyalya, Delhi
16. Ethiraj College for Women, Chennai
17. Christ College (Autonomous), Thrissur
18. Loreto College, Calcutta-16
19. Kongunadu Arts and Science College, District Coimbatore
20. Acharya Narendra Dev College, Kalkaji
21. AU College of Science and Technology, Visakhapatnam
22. Sri Krishna Arts and Science College, Coimbatore
23. AU College of Arts and Commerce, Visakhapatnam
24. Andhra Loyola College, Vijayawada
25. Rajagiri College of Social Sciences, District Ernakulam

