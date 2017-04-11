President: Lack of quality teachers, brain drain need to be addressed

President Pranab Mukherjee with Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar releasing the report at the awards ceremony of NIRF’s India Rankings 2017 at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Monday. PTI Photo President Pranab Mukherjee with Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar releasing the report at the awards ceremony of NIRF’s India Rankings 2017 at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Monday. PTI Photo

President Pranab Mukherjee on Monday released the India Rankings 2017 report and presented awards to top 10 institutions in overall category at a functions held at Rashtrapati Bhavan. President said the higher education sector in India has seen massive expansion during the last two decades however, the nation has to address the lack of availability of quality teachers and retaining our talents in the country. He said, “Bright students every year go abroad as they consider that the facilities, environment and opportunities abroad are superior. In ancient times, the situation was reverse when our universities attracted the brightest students as well as teachers from all over the world.”

President said it was important to equip the Indian youth with necessary skills to enhance their employability.

“We are a nation with about 600 million in the age group of 25 years and below. In order to ensure that this demographic dividend does not turn into a demographic liability, we need to equip our youth with necessary skills to enhance their employability,” President Mukherjee said while also awarding toppers in the stream-wise categories — engineering, management, universities, colleges and pharmacy.

President Mukherjee said that in his capacity as a visitor to the institutions of higher learning, he has always emphasised on their active participation in the international rating system and to focus attention on the rankings process.

“I believed that our institutions have all the qualities necessary for being ranked high. The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) started by the Ministry of HRD and now in its second year is a laudable initiative and will help our institutions to realise their potential and emerge as world class institutions,” he said.

The President said that the higher education sector in India has seen massive expansion during the last two decades. The number of universities, degree colleges, IITs, NITs, etc has increased, but certain issues remain to be addressed.

Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar and Minister of State for Human Resource Development Mahendra Nath Pandey were among the few dignitaries present on the occasion.

The ‘India Rankings 2017’ was released on april 3 where educational institutions were judged on five criteria — teaching and learning resources, graduation outcome, perception, outreach and inclusivity and research productivity.

In this year’s rankings, the Indian Institute of Science Bangalore (IISc) tops the list in the best university and overall best education institution ranking.

