NIOS fees should be waived for madrasa students: NITI Aayog

The National Institution for Transforming India (NITI Aayog) suggested on Sunday that fees should be waived for madrasa students who opt to study under the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS). This is a part of the “continued efforts” of the institute to modernise education and empower minority community.

NITI Aayog said that it will push for results through circular reforms and facilities like computer labs and libraries. Madrasa is the Arabic term for educational institutions and caters to muslims who are among country’s largest religious minorities.

“Continued efforts should be made to modernise them (madrasas) through curricular reforms and provision of facilities (e.g. computers, labs, libraries). A fee-waiver could also be considered for madrasa students opting for examinations conducted by the National Institute of Open Schooling,” an agenda by NITI Aayog said.

Formerly known as the National Open School (NOS), NIOS was established as an autonomous body in 1989 in accordance to the 1986 National Policy of education with an objective to provide relevant education up to the open and long-distance mode pre-degree levels in order to prioritise education for target minority groups.

