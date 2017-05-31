NIOS Class 12th results 2017 declared, check April exam results at nios.ac.in

NIOS Class 12th results 2017 have been announced on the offical website NIOS Class 12th results 2017 have been announced on the offical website

NIOS Class 12th results 2017: The National Institute of Open Schooling’s (NIOS) Class 12 examination 2017 result is declared on May 31. The theory exams for Class 12 were held from March 29, 2017 with the Sanskrit paper and were carried on till April 27. If a technical erros comes up and the website takes time to open, students who are awaiting the NIOS Result 2017 should keep patience and try after some time.

The practical examination for the Class 12th students was held in March.

NIOS Class 12th results 2017, here’s how to check

Log on to the official website of the NIOS

In the ‘Results’ section, go to the ‘Public Examination (Sec., Sr. Sec., Voc.)’ tab

Enter your details as specified in your hall ticket such as roll number and date of birth

Your result will be displayed when you click on ‘Submit’.

You can save a copy of the results or take a print

The results will be available on indiaresults.com as well.

The NIOS, which was earlier known as the National Open School (NOS), offers academic as well as vocational courses in various streams at the Secondary and the Senior Secondary level.

