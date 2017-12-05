NIOS class 12 October exam results 2017 declared at nios.ac.in

NIOS results 2017 is available at nios.ac.in NIOS results 2017 is available at nios.ac.in

NIOS results 2017: The results of the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) Class 10 examination 2017 has been declared at nios.ac.in. The exam was held in October 2017 and the students can access the result on the official website.

NIOS Class 12 results 2017, here’s how to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website of the NIOS

Step 2: In the ‘Results’ section, go to the ‘Public Examination (Sec., Sr. Sec., Voc.)’ tab

Step 3: Enter your details as specified in your hall ticket such as roll number and date of birth

Step 4: Your result will be displayed when you click on ‘Submit’.

Step 5: You can save a copy of the results or take a print

NIOS had come under scanner after The Indian Express reported on the alleged irregularities in the Class 10 and 12 results.

The Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry has asked the CBI to investigate the matter. This followed a letter by NIOS Chairman Chandra B Sharma on August 22, pointing out that a preliminary probe had found that more than 1,000 candidates from Madhya Pradesh had passed the examination without appearing for it.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd