NIOS class 10 October exam results 2017 declared at nios.ac.in

NIOS results 2017: The National Institute of Open School (NIOS) has published the class 10 examination 2017 results on December 6 at nios.ac.in. The exam was held in October 2017 and the students can access the result from the official website.

NIOS results 2017, here’s how to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website of the NIOS

Step 2: In the ‘Results’ section, go to the ‘Public Examination (Sec., Sr. Sec., Voc.)’ tab

Step 3: A new page will open

Step 4: Enter your details as specified in your hall ticket such as roll number and date of birth

Step 4: Your result will be displayed when you click on ‘Submit’.

Step 5: You can save a copy of the results or take a print

The NIOS scam was exposed by The Indian Express on alleged irregularities of class 10 and 12 results. Investigations highlight mysterious deposits amounting to Rs 4.9 lakh in an NIOS employee’s bank account; fake answerscripts carrying serial numbers similar to the ones generated by the examination board; and a manipulated attendance sheet. The preliminary probe had been ordered after the NIOS was alerted about “large-scale malpractice” in the exam, in the first week of June.

