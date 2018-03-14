NIOS class 10, 12 practical exams hall tickets released, download at nios.ac.in

NIOS hall tickets 2018: All those students who have registered for the same are required to download their respective tickets from the website itself. All those students who have registered for the same are required to download their respective tickets from the website itself.

NIOS hall tickets 2018: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the hall tickets for class 10, 12 practical examination on the official website – nios.ac.in. The practical examinations will be held from March 15 to 29 (for Indian students) and from April 17 (for overseas students). All those students who have registered for the same are required to download their respective tickets from the website itself.

NIOS hall tickets 2018, steps to download

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on ‘Examination/result’

Step 3: On the next page, click on ‘Hall ticket/intimation card for March-April 2018 practical examination’

Step 4: In the provided fields, enter the required details

Step 5: Click on submit

Step 6: Your hall ticket will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

Along with the admit cards, the datesheets for secondary and senior secondary April examinations, for both Indian and overseas candidates, have also been published. The exams will be conducted from April 4 to 26.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd