NIOS class 10, 12 practical exams hall tickets released, download at nios.ac.in

NIOS hall tickets 2018: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the hall tickets for class 10, 12 practical examination on the official website – nios.ac.in. The practical examinations will be held from March 15 to 29 (for Indian students) and from April 17 (for overseas students). All those students who have registered for the same are required to download their respective tickets from the website itself.
NIOS hall tickets 2018, steps to download
Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above
Step 2: Click on ‘Examination/result’
Step 3: On the next page, click on ‘Hall ticket/intimation card for March-April 2018 practical examination’
Step 4: In the provided fields, enter the required details
Step 5: Click on submit
Step 6: Your hall ticket will be displayed on the screen
Step 7: Download the same and take a printout for future reference
Along with the admit cards, the datesheets for secondary and senior secondary April examinations, for both Indian and overseas candidates, have also been published. The exams will be conducted from April 4 to 26.
For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App