NIOS April exam 2017: Hall tickets released for class 10, 12, check here

NOIS April exam 2017: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the admit cards for the March-April 2017 Theory Examination for secondary and senior secondary students. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website.

The theory exams for class 12 of the NIOS will begin on March 29, 2017 with the Sanskrit paper and will carry on till April 27. The last paper for class 12 theory exam is Psycology. The class 10 exams are scheduled to begin on March 30, 2017. They will also begin with Sanskrit and will carry on till April 27. The last exam for class 10 is Accountancy.

All exams will begin at 2.30 pm on their scheduled date. The practical exams for both secondary and senior secondary will be held from March 20 till April 2, 2017.

Steps to download NIOS class 10, 12 hall tickets:

– Go to the official website for the NIOS (nios.ac.in).

– Click on the tab for “Examination/ Result” on the home page.

– Click on “Intimation/Hall Ticket for March 2017 Theory Examination”.

– Use the links provided to search for your admit card with your roll number, AI code or centre code.

– Click on “Submit”.

– Download the admit card and take a print out of the same for further reference.

