NIFT Gandhinagar placements 2017: Only 22 students bag jobs, off-campus drive underway

NIFT Gandhinagar placements 2017: Only 22 students from NIFT Gandhinagar bagged placements as the satellite placements at the institute drew to a close last month, while close to 35 companies registered as recruiters. The annual placements at NIFT Gandhinagar this May saw around 84 students physically registered at the Gandhinagar campus, of which around 22 have been placed while the placement office has gone for an off-campus drive for the remaining 63 students.

Amisha Mehta, Associate Professor at NIFT Gandhinagar who coordinates placements told the paper that while NIFT follows a centralised placement system whereby students 14 other NIFT campuses can also sit for placements

at the Gandhinagar campus.

“Usually the turnout of recruiters is largely from Ahmedabad, Surat, Daman and Vapi which are considered as hubs for apparel manufacturing in the country and from the local ecosystem. The highest recruiter for NIFT Gandhinagar campus was Sabyasachi Couture which recruited 7 students of which 6 were from NIFT- Gandhinagar and 3 students were recruited by Arvind Ltd. In addition we also have a lot of jewellery manufacturers coming to NIFT Gandhinagar to recruit students from Delhi, Bengaluru and ,Mumbai because it is the only NIFT to offer an undergraduate programme in jewellery design under B. Des. (Accessory Design). The CTC (cost to company) this year ranged from Rs 4 lakhs per annum to Rs 14 lakhs, which was the highest pay package offered to students during campus placements, which was given by Must Apparel, from Bangladesh.”

Mehta averred that the off campus recruitment drive for the remaining students and a few students from other NIFT campuses who had registered for placements has currently been kicked off. A rigorous round of selection process was followed by 35 companies like Arvind Limited, Sabyasachi Couture, Abhishek Zaveri, August Jewellery (Melorra), Avadat Apparels, Artex Apparel among others.

“NIFT Gandhinagar held its annual campus placements on 3,4th May, 2017 at Gandhinagar campus. While regional industries were approached based on the database ascertained from various internal sources and through visiting industries in Ahmedabad and Surat,” NIFT Gandhinagar Director Arindam Das had said during the convocation last week that saw close to 238 students of various disciplines including Fashion Design, Accessory Design, Fashion Communication, Textile Design, Fashion Technology, Fashion Management being conferred their degrees.

