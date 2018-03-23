NIFT entrance exam results 2018 released, check status at nift.ac.in

NIFT results 2018: All those candidates who had appeared for the same are required to check their respective results at the official website — nift.ac.in. All those candidates who had appeared for the same are required to check their respective results at the official website — nift.ac.in.

NIFT results 2018: The result of the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) entrance examination has been released on January 21. All those candidates who had appeared for the same are required to check their respective results at the official website — nift.ac.in. Those who have cleared the exam will now have to appear for the situation test/group discussion/interview for admission, which will be conducted around April-May. The exam was conducted for admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

NIFT results 2018, steps to check

Step 1: Logon to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Under ‘Admissions 2018’, click on ‘Result of written test held on January 21, 2018’

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your roll number, date of birth and application number

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

The written entrance examination is designed to test the knowledge, skill and aptitude of the candidates for the programme opted. On the basis of result of written test GAT and CAT, shortlisted B Des candidates will be called for the situation test. For BF Tech candidates, GAT will be the final test for selection. The candidates for M Des will take GAT and CAT.

