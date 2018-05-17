NIFT entrance exam 2018: Final result declared at nift.ac.in

NIFT results 2018: All those candidates who had appeared for the same are required to check their respective results at the official website — nift.ac.in NIFT results 2018: All those candidates who had appeared for the same are required to check their respective results at the official website — nift.ac.in

NIFT results 2018: The results of the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) entrance examination has been released on May 17, 2018. All those candidates who had appeared for the same are required to check their respective results at the official website — nift.ac.in. Earlier, the result of the written test was declared on January 21. Those who have cleared the exam will get an admission in the reputed institute. The exam was conducted for admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

NIFT results 2018, steps to check

Step 1: Logon to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on ‘Admission 2018- Final Result’

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your roll number, date of birth and application number

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

There are a total of 3,010 seats available in various undergraduate and post gradate courses at the institute. The bachelors’ degree programmes include fashion design, leather design, accessory design, textile design, knitwear design, fashion communication and fashion technology apparel production. The masters’ degree courses include master of design, master of fashion management and master of fashion technology.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd