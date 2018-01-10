NIFT entrance exam 2018: Admit card released at applyadmission.net, exam on January 21

NIFT entrance exam 2018: Through the exam, a candidate’s knowledge, skill and aptitude for the programme opted will be assessed. NIFT entrance exam 2018: Through the exam, a candidate’s knowledge, skill and aptitude for the programme opted will be assessed.

NIFT entrance exam 2018: The admit card for the entrance examination 2018 has been released by the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) on the official website – applyadmissions.net. All those who had registered for the same are required to download their respective cards from the website itself. The written exam is being conducted for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes on January 21 at 32 cities. Through the exam, a candidate’s knowledge, skill and aptitude for the programme opted will be assessed.

Programmes offered

— Bachelor of Design (BDes)

— Bachelor of Fashion Technology (B FTech)

— Master of Design (MDes)

— Master of Fashion Management (MFM)

— Master of Fashion Technology (M FTech)

NIFT entrance exam 2018, here’s how to download the admit card

Step 1: Log on to the official website applyadmissions.net

Step 2: Click on the link to download admit card

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your six digit application number, date of birth and email ID

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

Entrance exam schedule

Bachelor of Design: CAT – 10 am to 1 pm

Bachelor of Design: GAT – 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm

Master of Design: CAT – 10 am to 1 pm

Master of Design: GAT – 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm

Bachelor of Fashion Technology: GAT – 10 am to 1 pm

Master of Fashion Technology: GAT – 10 am to 1 pm

Master of Fashion Management: GAT – 10 am to 1 pm

