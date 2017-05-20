NID selects first batch of PhD aspirants, all opt part-time course

The NID has recently been declared an “Institute of National Importance” by the Parliament, empowering it to award its own degrees. The NID has recently been declared an “Institute of National Importance” by the Parliament, empowering it to award its own degrees.

All seven selected candidates for the first batch of PhD in design, to commence at National Institute of Design (NID)-Ahmedabad from December, have applied for the five-year part-time format.

Even around 60% of the candidates, who had applied for PhD, had opted for the part-time programme.

Vijai Singh Katiyar, head of the PhD programme at NID, said the candidates, selected this week, are working professionals. “So they have opted for the part-time format.” Katiyar added they received 62 applications for the first Ph.D programme of NID this year. “Around 40% were NID alumni. The seven selected candidates for the 2017-18 batch just require a permission from their employers for undergoing their PhD programme. They also need to attend a few mandatory classes in a semester. They will not get any stipend unlike PhD scholars who opt for the full-time format,” Katiyar said.

NID is offering PhD in both full-time format of three years and part-time format of five years.

While the programme was slated to commence in August, Katiyar said that the date had been pushed to December.

It is looking forward to flag off researches in innovation and entrepreneurship, public transportation design (like railways), interaction, social innovation (health, water and sanitation) and craft and culture among others, Katiyar added.

