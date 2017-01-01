NID Ahmedabad, to flag off PG course in education

The National Institute of Design, Ahmedabad, is looking to flag off a Masters in Design education course by 2018. This programme would be part of the next round of expansions expected at the institute which will help spread “design education” in the country. NID’s governing council will chalk out the framework of the course and scope and further push the proposal to the NID Council and Senate for flagging off the course in the coming month, say officials. Currently, with more NIDs expected to open doors soon, the need for competent faculty is also being felt by institutes such as NID.

Speaking on the same Director of NID-Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar and Bengaluru campuses Pradyumna Vyas said, “We have started discussions on starting an MDes programme in design education and the final call we will have to be taken by the Senate. But it is on the cards that we plan to have a Masters programme in Design Education (MDes) by 2018 most probably. We see that so many design schools are coming up and felt that it is better that we can create PG holders in design education and have a degree that will deal with complete ‘design thinking’ and we will work it out. But certainly we have envisioned to launch the programme by 2018 onwards. We plan to have a batch of 15 students and it will be like any other regular PG programme in terms of the fees and everything. We plan to put up the proposal to the Senate and the Governing Council post the NID convocation, who will take the final call on it and we need to work on the nitty-gritties, so this is certainly on the cards.”