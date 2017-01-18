NGT directs water boards to inspect Delhi government schools on rain water harvesting

The direction came during hearing of a plea of Mahesh Chandra Saxena, who claimed to be associated with an NGO working in the field of ground water conservation. (source: Thinkstock) The direction came during hearing of a plea of Mahesh Chandra Saxena, who claimed to be associated with an NGO working in the field of ground water conservation. (source: Thinkstock)

The National Green Tribunal has directed the Central Ground Water Authority (CGWA) and the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) to inspect private and government schools in New Delhi after a plea alleged that they have failed to install rain water harvesting systems (RWHS) in their premises. A bench headed by NGT chief Justice Swatanter Kumar directed CGWA and DJB to carry out joint inspection in five schools in each category to probe whether they have failed to harvest rain water or not.

“DJB and CGWA will conduct a joint inspection of any five major government schools and five major private schools in the city and report if the rain water harvesting systems are in existence and are operational appropriately,” the bench said while allowing the petitioner to participate in the inspection.

The direction came during hearing of a plea of Mahesh Chandra Saxena, who claimed to be associated with an NGO working in the field of ground water conservation. He has claimed that government departments, educational institutions and residential societies have either not installed rain water harvesting (RWH) systems or these were non-functional.

The matter is now listed for next hearing on February 9.

