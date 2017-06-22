NGO helps financially disadvantaged students pursue higher studies

(Source: Express) (Source: Express)

As students prepare to join colleges soon, dreams of many remain unfulfilled due to financial constraints.

City-based Prasad Narayan’s The Power of One (TPO) — a non-profit educational trust — aims to reach out to such students. Narayan, president and managing trustee of TPO, said, “TPO was started in October 2016, where people were requested to keep aside one rupee a day. The aim was to enable people to have 365 rupees each by the end of the year, This money can then by donated to children who have done well in Class XII but do have the financial support for further studies. Initially, it was only family members, friends and well wishers who supported the initiative, but gradually the network grew.”

As many as 10 students will be financially supported this academic year. Among them, three are from night colleges — Amar Shinde (scored 80 per cent); Vitthal Deshmukh (scored 79 per cent) and Santosh Padnekar (scored 78 per cent). The trust has paid their fees for the first year of college and will also be sponsoring their education for the remaining two years. Currently, TPO funds undergraduate courses, such as Bachelor of Business Administration, Bachelor of Science, among others, which require comparatively lesser fees than professional courses, like engineering.

“TPO aims at educating more people and helping them gain a degree, so they don’t drop out of school after finishing Class XII,” said Narayan.

Narayan had worked in the IT sector for 20 years. He is now a visiting faculty with educational institutes, such as Tata Institute of Social Science, Sri Balaji Society, Maharashtra Institute of Technology and Academy of Engineering.

Unlike other non-governmental organisations, TPO has no minimum donation value, he said.

He added: though initially, the plan was to fund only Class XII passouts, when I read about a child who had passed his SSC with good scores after studying under the streetlights, the trust decided to fund for his education too.

