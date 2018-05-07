Next Mumbai University semester to start from June 18

Sources said the spilling over of some summer semester exams to June and the subsequent hold up in assessment has led to the delay in next year’s academic calendar. Sources said the spilling over of some summer semester exams to June and the subsequent hold up in assessment has led to the delay in next year’s academic calendar.

The academic council of the University of Mumbai has now passed a resolution to begin the next semester on June 18, almost a week later than usual. Sources said the spilling over of some summer semester exams to June and the subsequent hold up in assessment has led to the delay in next year’s academic calendar.

Mohammed Tahir, a professor from Akbar Peerbhoy College of Commerce and Economics in Grant Road and a member of MU’s senate, said, “The next academic term will start from June 18 and continue till November 5.” Usually the new term begins latest by June 12. He said the delay in the assessment work was eating into the vacation of teachers. “Teachers are entitled to a five-week vacation, which we were not getting because exams have been delayed. Right after assessment, admission process will begin and teachers will not get any holidays. So, we made our case with the academic council,” said Tahir.

Other teachers said that a week’s delay in one term will have a cascading effect on the entire year.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App