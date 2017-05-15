New syllabus for ITIs to focus on training: Channi

Charanjit Singh Channi Charanjit Singh Channi

Technical Education and Industrial Training Minister Charanjit Singh Channi informed that the Punjab government will soon implement the new syllabus in ITIs across the state with an aim to provide more skills to trainees with national and international demands. The minister, while speaking to journalists during a function said that after a new survey was conducted by the department it was recommended by the experts to change the decade-old syllabus as per the requirements. He also said that the new syllabus will focus more on training to provide practical knowledge to the students.

Replying to a question about the appointment of permanent V-C for IK Gujral Punjab Technical University at Kapurthala, Channi said that the state government has already invited applications for the posts and a high-level committee will select the new V-C in a short span of time. He assured that an eminent educationist will head the prestigious institute. Sharing his views over the appointment of MP Bhagwant Mann as the state convenor, he said that Mann’s appointment won’t change the fortunes of AAP. ENS

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now