New secretary: University Grants Commission prepares shortlist

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has almost wound up its search for a new secretary. Interviews for the position were conducted on Monday and a shortlist has been prepared.

Professor Rajnish Jain of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidhyala is the front-runner for the job. Jain is the director of Institute of Management Studies at the University. Other finalists are Professor Praveen Kumar, who teaches at the Department of Civil Engineering at IIT Roorkee, and Hemchandra Reddy, a teacher of mechanical engineering at Jawaharlal Nehru Technical University in Hyderabad.

