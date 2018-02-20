New scheme in MCD schools will identify those who can’t read

After finding that almost 74% of children in Class VI could not read, the government launched the Chunauti scheme in 2016 (File) After finding that almost 74% of children in Class VI could not read, the government launched the Chunauti scheme in 2016 (File)

Along the lines of the Chunauti scheme implemented in its schools, the Delhi government has launched ‘Mission Buniyaad’ to assess students of municipal schools and identify “readers and non-readers”. Officials said the government and civic bodies will work together to improve learning levels of children studying in schools under them. The new scheme will target students of classes III-V in municipal schools as well those studying in classes VI-VIII in government schools.

After finding that almost 74% of children in Class VI could not read, the government launched the Chunauti scheme in 2016. Officials said it was envisioned as a “quality intervention to improve learning and writing abilities of children from classes VI to IX”. Claiming that the intervention improved reading ability of government school students by about 20%, officials said it is being extended to MCD schools as well.

Officials said the decision was taken after two meetings of the Delhi State Education Council, chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. The council comprises representatives from the government, the three MCDs and the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), who work together to oversee the proper implementation of the RTE Act and introduce reforms.

“The MCDs will raise a cadre of teachers to drive the programme, in a manner similar to the mentor-teacher programme run in Delhi government schools. All officials of the Education Department will run the campaign on mission mode from April-June,” an official said.

Appealing to parents, Sisodia said, “Children will undergo assessments of their reading levels, based on which they will be enrolled in specialised ‘Mission Buniyaad’ classes. For those who are not able to read, I request all parents to cancel their summer holiday plans and send their children to school for remedial classes.”

