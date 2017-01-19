New polytechnics in Haryana to ensure hundred per cent placement: CM

While the state government would make available infrastructure and building, the polytechnics would be run by these societies, the CM said. (source: PTI) While the state government would make available infrastructure and building, the polytechnics would be run by these societies, the CM said. (source: PTI)

New polytechnics being set up in Haryana will be run in Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode in collaboration with leading industrial houses, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said. The move will turn out industry-ready students and ensure hundred per cent placement, he said.

Besides, a new scheme is also being prepared for the meritorious but poor students desirous of getting education in private technical institutes of their choice, the CM said Under the scheme, 50 per cent fees would be reimbursed by the state government while the remaining would be contributed by the institute under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

Officers concerned have been told to prepare criteria for the number of students to be facilitated by the government in getting admission in private technical institutions, said an official release. These and several other decisions were taken at a meeting of the Technical Education Department held under the chairmanship of Khattar here. The Technical Education Minister Ram Bilas Sharma was also present.

The Chief Minister directed officers of the department to invite reputed industrial houses to run the polytechnics by forming societies. While the state government would make available infrastructure and building, the polytechnics would be run by these societies, he said.

The chairman of the society would be from the industrial house and to ensure participation of the Panchayati Raj Institutions, chairmen of zila parishads concerned would be made members. Grant-in-aid would also be provided by the state government to these polytechnics as required, he said.

As many as 13 new polytechnics are being constructed in the state out of which six would be run by the state government and the remaining would be managed by such societies.

These polytechnics include Government Polytechnics at Indri and Malab (Nuh), Government Polytechnic Mandkola in district Palwal, Government Polytechnic Chhapar (Bhiwani), Government Polytechnic Nanakpur (Panchkula), Government Polytechnic Dhamlawas (Rewari) and Government Polytechnic Sector-26, Panchkula.

As many as 28 government polytechnics are running in the state and ten new institutes are under construction. Besides, there are four government aided polytechnics and two new government engineering colleges are being set up, he said.

