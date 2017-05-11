New financial services law course at GNLU

The International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) at GIFT City in Gandhinagar has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Gujarat National Law University (GNLU) to collaborate on efforts for skill development in the field of international financial services and Regulations.

As per the MoU, GNLU will introduce a new course on international financial services law from June.

GNLU will also organise programmes for lawyers covering IFSC, international arbitration and related fields.

Besides, GNLU will encourage its masters and degree students to undertake certificate programmes in international law and international financial services. It will also develop and conduct programmes in financial market along with GIFT and other institutions.

