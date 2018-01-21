New engineering syllabus to be unveiled on Jan 24, says AICTE chief

Dr Anil Sahasrabudhe Dr Anil Sahasrabudhe

A new engineering syllabus, which will be implemented in institutions across the country, will be unveiled at the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) office in Delhi by Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar on January 24.

The announcement was made by AICTE Chairman Dr Anil Sahasrabudhe during the inauguration of two new schemes by the Council, in Pune on Friday. He also said 11 expert subject committees have been working on suggestions to revamp the old syllabus, in order to include the latest advancements in engineering and technology.

“The current engineering syllabus… has become very old. That’s why… changes have been made in the syllabus. By next week, the new engineering syllabus will be announced and from the next academic year, all engineering colleges across the country will start implementing it,” said Dr Sahasrabudhe.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Sahasrabudhe said for the first time, students who take admission in engineering courses would have to undergo a mandatory three-week orientation programme, which would be part of their syllabus.

“… The students come from diverse backgrounds… many of them come from rural areas and may not be well-versed in English, even though they are bright students. At this stage, they start developing an inferiority complex and a positive intervention for these students is necessary in the first few weeks… so that they don’t feel left out. It is necessary to create a level playing field and that’s what these orientation workshops would do,” he said.

“Today, we see a lot of unrest and clashes among students, which show that respect for each other’s views is missing. We hope to develop an initial camaraderie and respect between students, so that they allow each other to have different views and co-exist in peace,” added Sahasrabudhe.

He said the three-week workshops would focus on areas such as interaction between teachers and students, to enable healthy exchange of ideas between the two. Since the workshop would be a mandatory part of the course, every student would have to participate, and yoga, cultural activities, competitions and such programmes would be part of the workshop, said Dr Sahasrabudhe.

The updated syllabus will be more tuned to the industry’s needs and will help students with better job prospects, he said.

The AICTE chief said the new engineering syllabus would be significantly different from the old syllabus and a handbook has been prepared for teachers, to help them teach it. Training sessions are already on and five workshops have been held in different parts of the country for college representatives.

“In each of these workshops, 10-15 leading college representatives are called in and they, in turn, train representatives of other colleges in their regions. It would take some time before the entire faculty is trained but we are hoping that within a year, we are able to complete the training and implement the syllabus across the country,” he said.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App