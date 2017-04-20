New Education Policy: Teachers, principals to be transferred only once a year in Punjab

TRANSFERS OF teachers and principals of government schools in the city will no longer be held throughout the year. According to the new transfer policy prepared by the education department, the process would be undertaken only once a year.

Transfer seekers can now submit applications by May 15 that would be reviewed by a four-member committee. According to sources, the administration will implement the new policy from the month of May and has already sent the policy for approval to the UT Administrator. According to the new policy, the education secretary will set up a four-member committee to examine the applications and the committee would clear them in 15 days or before May 31.

“The policy has been sent to the administrator for final approval. After his nod, we will look further about implementing it from this year as the policy is the need of the hour,” said Education Secretary K K Jindal. The transfer cases will be studied in detail and people with genuine medical reasons would be eligible for transfer from one school to another.

Sources said department officials were fed up with the repeated transfer applications throughout the year as it was leading to disruption in the functioning of schools and also time consuming for education officials. “The applications were coming in every day for repeated transfer which was leading to disorder during office hours. It would consume most of the time as very little time would be left to address other issues,” said a senior education department official. of education department.

The education department on Tuesday issued transfer orders of over 20 teachers and principals in various schools of the city.

