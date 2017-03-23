New Education Policy formulation likely to take more time: HRD Minister

Minister of State for HRD, Mahendra Nath Pandey Minister of State for HRD, Mahendra Nath Pandey

The Union HRD Ministry will take more time to finalise New Education Policy, the Minister of State for HRD, Mahendra Nath Pandey informed the Rajya Sabha. “Presently, the government is in process of formulating a New Education Policy (NEP) and its finalisation is likely to take some time,” the Minister said.

In May 2016, during the tenure of ex-HRD Minister Smriti Irani, the TSR Subramanian committee submitted its report suggesting measures that the country must take to improve the sector. However, the Ministry decided to junk the report.

The HRD Ministry is about to announce a committee to draft the NEP.

Last year, HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar told The Indian Express that they will hand over all suggestions taken from governors to the new panel which will be headed by an educationist. It will then prepare a proper draft of the new education policy, which will go to the Cabinet.

