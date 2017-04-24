NEST 2017: Admit cards released, check details here

NEST 2017: The results for the same would likely be declared on June 16, 2017. NEST 2017: The results for the same would likely be declared on June 16, 2017.

NEST 2017: The admit cards for the National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) 2017 have been released on Monday. Candidates who have registered for this examination can download their admit cards from the official website of NEST.

NEST 2017 will be held on May 27, 2017 from 10 am to 1 pm. The question paper will be divided into five parts, including the general section, physics, chemistry, mathematics and biology. The results for the same would likely be declared on June 16, 2017.

Candidates who clear this paper will gain admission to National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) in Bhubaneswar and Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM-DAE CEBS) of University of Mumbai.

Steps to download the NEST 2017 admit card:

– Go to the official website for NEST (nestexam.in).

– Click on the link to “Download admit card”. The online application portal is optimised for Chrome, Opera, Firefox and IE10+ browsers.

– Enter your registration number, NEST password and the “secret code” provided.

– Click on “Login”.

– Download the admit card and take a print out of the same for further reference.

