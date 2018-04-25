NEST 2018: Admit cards available for download at nestexam.in

NEST 2018: The examination will be held in two sessions on June 2, 2018 NEST 2018: The examination will be held in two sessions on June 2, 2018

NEST 2018: The admit cards for the National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) 2018 were released on Wednesday. All the candidates who will appear for the examinations can download the admit card from the official website, nestexam.in. The examination will be conducted on June 2, 2018, in over 106 cities across the country. The examination will be held in two sessions, session 1 from 9 AM to 12 PM, and session 2 from 2 PM to 5 PM. Last year, the examination was conducted on May 27 from 10 am to 1 pm.

NEST 2018: Steps to download the admit card:

– Go to the official website for NEST (nestexam.in).

– Click on the link to “Download admit card”.

– The online application portal is optimised for Chrome, Opera, Firefox and IE10+ browsers.

– Enter your registration number, NEST password and the “secret code” provided.

– Click on “Login”.

– Download the admit card and take a print out of the same for further reference

Candidates who clear this paper will gain admission to National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) in Bhubaneswar and Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM-DAE CEBS) of University of Mumbai.

