NEST 2017: results declared at nestexam.in, here’s how to download

NEST result 2017: The ‪National Institute of Science Education and Research‬ (NISER) has released the result for the National Entrance Screening Test‬ (NEST) 2017. Candidates who have applied and appeared for the exam can check their results from the official website.

Candidates who clear this paper will gain admission to NISER Bhubaneswar and Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM-DAE CEBS) of University of Mumbai. The site may slow down due to the number of people trying to access their results. Candidates are requested to be patient and check again when there is less traffic.

Steps to download the results for NEST 2017:

Step 1: Go to the official website for NEST (nestexam.in).

Step 2: Click on the notification for the results.

Step 3: Follow the links to the results page.

Step 4: Enter your details in the fields provided and submit them.

Step 5: Download the results and take a print out for further reference.

