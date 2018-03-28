NEHU results declared for BA semester 1 exams, check at nehu.ac.in

NEHU results: Out of total 22,169 students, at least 14,018 have failed the examination. Out of total 22,169 students, at least 14,018 have failed the examination.

NEHU BA results: The results of BA 1st semester exams 2017 have been released by the North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU), yesterday on March 27. All those students who had appeared for the same can check their respective results at the official website — nehu.ac.in. Out of total 22,169 students, at least 14,018 have failed the examination. The pass percentage stood at 36.77 per cent. NEHU also announced the results for various other courses such as BA mass communication and video production semester 1, 3 and 5, BA media technologies semester 1, 3 and 5 and B Com semester 1, 3 and 5.

NEHU BA results 2017, steps to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Under ‘Examination’, click on ‘Results’

Step 3: On the new page, select your semester and enter your roll number

Step 4: Click on ‘Go’

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

North-Eastern Hill University was set up by an act of parliament and notified on July 19, 1973. The jurisdiction of the university extended originally to the states of Meghalaya and Nagaland and the erstwhile Union Territories of Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram.

