Negative impact of demonetisation on private engineering, medical, nursery colleges

Ind-Ra further said enrollments increased marginally in the school segment Ind-Ra further said enrollments increased marginally in the school segment

The impact of demonetisation on the education sector has been mixed while maintaining a stable outlook on the education sector for 2017-18. As per India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) report, all engineering, medical, nursery colleges have faced the heat of note ban as these institutions collect donation and capitation fees in cash.

“Institutions where donation and capitation fees are collected in cash and have been a significant component of revenue such as in engineering, medical, nursery colleges have been negatively impacted due to demonetisation,” it said.

However, the report also said the increasing number of cashless transactions has the potential to bring in more transparency in the education sector, leading to increased interest of private sector, especially private equity/venture capital players in the sector.

On November 8 2016, the government had demonetised old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes to control black money, counterfeit currency and terror financing. The move lead to huge cash crunch in the economy as 86 per cent of the currency was scrapped.

Ind-Ra further said enrollments increased marginally in the school segment (FY15: 0.43% yoy) and moderately in higher education (FY15: 5.88% yoy).

The agency observed the education sector has the potential to grow due to a huge demand-supply gap. “Besides new educational institutions, the existing institutions are continuously churning themselves both in terms of physical infrastructure and course content/curricula to keep abreast with the needs of the economy,” the report said.

Read | People hate their jobs due to bad bosses, co-workers, teams: Study

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd