NEET Result 2018 LIVE updates: CBSE declares result at cbseneet.nic.in

CBSE NEET Result 2018 LIVE Updates: The result of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2018 has been released today, on June 4, by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Candidates can now check their respective scores at the official website — cbseneet.nic.in. The exam was conducted on May 6 this year and over 13 lakh candidates had appeared for the same. Earlier, the CBSE had released the answer keys on May 25 and the candidates were given a chance to raise objections on the answer keys till May 27. According to students, the Physics paper was lengthier than last year with an increase in the application based and calculative questions.

An all India merit list of the qualified candidates will also be prepared on the basis of the marks obtained in the exam. CBSE will provide the rank. NEET UG is conducted for admission to MBBS/BDS courses in India in medical/dental colleges run with the approval of the Medical Council of India/Dental Council of India. The exam was conducted in Hindi, English, Urdu, Gujarati, Marathi, Oriya, Bengali, Assamese, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada.