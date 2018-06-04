NEET Result 2018 LIVE updates: CBSE declares result at cbseneet.nic.in

CBSE NEET Result 2018 LIVE Updates: The result of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2018 has been released today, on June 4, by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Candidates can now check their respective scores at the official website — cbseneet.nic.in. The exam was conducted on May 6 this year and over 13 lakh candidates had appeared for the same. Earlier, the CBSE had released the answer keys on May 25 and the candidates were given a chance to raise objections on the answer keys till May 27. According to students, the Physics paper was lengthier than last year with an increase in the application based and calculative questions.
An all India merit list of the qualified candidates will also be prepared on the basis of the marks obtained in the exam. CBSE will provide the rank. NEET UG is conducted for admission to MBBS/BDS courses in India in medical/dental colleges run with the approval of the Medical Council of India/Dental Council of India. The exam was conducted in Hindi, English, Urdu, Gujarati, Marathi, Oriya, Bengali, Assamese, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada.
As per Y K Jayaramappa, CEO, BASE academy, in comparison with previous year, this year's NEET Biology paper was creative and thought-provoking. "There were two questions from zoology that were out of the curriculum. A few problems in physics section required lengthy calculations and the overall difficulty level was comparable to the last years' paper," said he. Therefore, the expert believes, the cut off may be between 95-100 for reserved category and for the general category, it is 125-130.
Candidates should follow the below mentioned steps to check their scores:
Step 1: Log on to the official website
Step 2: Click on the link for result
Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your roll number and date of birth
Step 4: Click on submit
Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen
Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference
Result of NEET UG 2018 has been declared by the CBSE. Candidates can check their respective scores at the official website — cbseneet.nic.in. In case of heavy traffic if the website is not opening, the result may also be viewed at cbseresults.nic.in
Plea challenging fixation of upper age limit to be heard by the Supreme Court.
As per Rajshekhar Ratrey from Toppr.com, there will be a drop in the cut-off for NEET 2018. The Physics paper was lengthier than last year with an increase in the application based and calculative questions. Due to this, candidates may have spent a larger duration of time on this section and would have grappled for time towards the end of the paper. "Therefore, the cut-off for the general category would be 120 - 130, for OBC, it is between 97- 107, SC category is 92 - 102 and ST between 92 - 102," said he.
People are posting best wishes and inspirational messages on social media platforms, asking candidates to stay positive.
The CBSE has displayed the OMR sheets and answer keys of NEET UG 2018 at cbseneet.nic.in earlier. They were given an opportunity to make online challenge against the same by paying non refundable processing fee of Rs 1000 per answer.
HRD Secretary, Anil Swarup has also confirmed the time of the result.
This year again, the NEET test was in news due to strict measures taken by the invigilators in some of the exam centres. A female candidate complained that she was forced to remove her innerwear while security check.
After the result is out, an all India merit list of the qualified candidates will also be prepared on the basis of the marks obtained in the exam. CBSE will provide the rank.
The result was earlier expected to be released tomorrow, on June 5. But now it will be relased today itself. A day after the exam was conducted, the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote to Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar that Bengali students were not provided question papers in their language in time. “Many were provided with photocopies of question papers which bore the same candidate code for multiple students, and in many cases, the photocopies of questions were illegible. It is also reported that many students were forced to write answers using English or Hindi question papers,” she wrote in her letter to Javadekar.
A total of 13,26,725 candidates appeared for the exam at 2255 exam centres. Of these, 5,80,648 were males and 7,46,076 were female candidates and there was only one transgender applicant. There were 13,23,672 Indian aspirants who appeared for the exam while 530 OCI, 1842 NRI, 621 foreigner and 60 PIO.
As per reports, the result is expected to be out at 2 pm today. ANI has officially tweeted about the Supreme Court's stay.
Best wishes for candidates have started flooding Twitter
Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has refused to stay the announcement of NEET 2018 result
CBSE informs that NEET results would be declared today.— Anil Swarup (@swarup58) June 4, 2018
