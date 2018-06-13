NEET Counselling 2018: Round 1 registration begins, MCC releases schedule

NEET UG Counselling 2018: The first round of registration begins today, on Wednesday, June 13 at 5 pm. NEET UG Counselling 2018: The first round of registration begins today, on Wednesday, June 13 at 5 pm.

NEET UG Counselling 2018: The schedule for the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) online counselling (allotment process) for 15 per cent AIQ/deemed/central universities/ESIC and AFMC (MBBS/BDS) seats 2018 has been released by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). Candidates can check the complete details at the official website — mcc.nic.in. They have to register separately for the same. As per the schedule, the first round of registration begins today, on Wednesday, June 13 at 5 pm.

The result of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) NEET 2018 examination was declared on June 4. The examination was conducted on May 6, 2018 for admission to MBBS/BDS courses in India in medical/dental colleges run with the approval of the Medical Council of India/Dental Council of India. The exam was conducted in Hindi, English, Urdu, Gujarati, Marathi, Oriya, Bengali, Assamese, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada.

Who all can appear for NEET UG 15 per cent AIQ counselling?

Only those candidates can appear for the counselling who have qualified NEET UG 2018, obtaining a minimum of 50 per cent (40th percentile for SC/ST/OBC and 45th percentage for general-physically handicapped).

Counselling schedule

Round 1

Registration/payment and choice filling: June 13 to 18 (5 pm)

Last date for payment: June 19 (12 pm)

Choice filling/locking: June 19 (10 am to 5 pm)

Processing of seat allotment: June 20 to 21

Result: June 22

Reporting: June 23 to July 3

Round 2

Registration/payment and choice filling: July 6 to 8 (5 pm)

Last date for payment: July 9 (12 pm)

Choice filling/locking: July 9 (10 am to 5 pm)

Processing of seat allotment: July 10 to 11

Result: July 12

Reporting: July 13 to July 22

Mop round

Registration/payment and choice filling: August 12 to 14 (5 pm)

Last date for payment: August 15 (12 pm)

Choice filling/locking: August 15 (10 am to 5 pm)

Processing of seat allotment: August 16

Result: August 17

Reporting: August 18 to 26

2nd Mop round (only for dental seats)

Choice filling/locking: September 1 to 3

Processing of seat allotment: September 4

Result: September 5

Reporting: September 6 to 11

