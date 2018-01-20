NEET 2018 syllabus not to be changed, CBSE issues notification

NEET UG 2018: No changes will be made in the syllabus as per the official notification released by CBSE. No changes will be made in the syllabus as per the official notification released by CBSE.

NEET UG 2018: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued an official notification, on its website cbseneet.nic.in, denying any sort of changes which were speculated to be made in the NEET UG syllabus. There were rumors that state curriculum might be included in the syllabus. The notice issued by the CBSE states, “The syllabus of NEET (UG) 2018 will be exactly same as it was for NEET (UG) 2017. There is no change in the syllabus of NEET (UG) 2018”. The NEET 2018 notification is expected to be released anytime soon.

In 2017, the exam was conducted on Sunday, May 7 and therefore, this year too, NEET is likely to be held in the first week of May. The exam is held for admission in MBBS seats in medical colleges across India. Only AIIMS and JIPMER conducts their own exam. NEET was made mandatory from 2016. The exam will be conducted in Hindi, English, Urdu, Gujarati, Marathi, Oriya, Bengali, Assamese, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada.

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification

Aspirants should have passed class 12 or equivalent exam with physics, chemistry, biology/bio-technology and English individually. Moreover, they must have obtained a minimum of 50 per cent marks taken together in physics, chemistry and biology/bio-technology at the qualifying examination.

Also, last year, CBSE made Aadhaar card mandatory for registration. This is, however, not applicable in Jammu and Kashmir, Assam and Meghalaya. For NRIs, passport number is required for the same.

