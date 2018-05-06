NEET 2018: Students go through rigorous checks at exam centres

NEET 2018: NEET 2018: Students at various centres in Tamil Nadu asked to cut their long sleeves of full shirts, salwar etc, as per reports. Female students were asked to remove their earrings, hairpin NEET 2018: NEET 2018: Students at various centres in Tamil Nadu asked to cut their long sleeves of full shirts, salwar etc, as per reports. Female students were asked to remove their earrings, hairpin

NEET 2018: Entrance exams for admission to MBBS and BDS courses National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) was conducted across India on Sunday. Over 13 lakh students had appeared for the exam. Students at various centres in Tamil Nadu asked to cut their long sleeves of full shirts, salwar etc, as per reports. Female students were asked to remove their earrings, hairpin. Before a candidate could step into the hall to give their exams they had to go through a stringent check at the hands of the invigilators. A list of items were banned and aspirants were advised to not bring the said items with them into the examination hall.

List of banned stationery items:

Any paper material (printed or written), geometry/pencil box, calculator, pen, scale, writing pad, pen drives, eraser, calculator, log table not allowed. Electronic and other devices such as mobile phone, earphones, microphone, pager, health band etc are also not allowed to be carried.

Banned list of dressing items:

Wallet, goggles, handbags, belt, cap, watch/wristwatch, bracelet, camera, metallic items etc are also not allowed inside the examination hall. Ornaments like ring, earrings, nose-pin, chain/ necklace, pendants, badge and brooch etc are also not permitted.

Many students were given test centres outside the state causing large-scale confusion. More than 2,000 candidates travelled to Kerala and Karnataka states, while some had to go to Rajasthan for the exams. Tamil Nadu CM K Palaniswami stepped in to provide monetary help of Rs 1,000 to the students who had to travel to other states to sit for the exam.

The exam was scheduled from 10 am to 1 pm and the candidates were required to carry their admit card and passport size photographs. NEET exam consists of one test paper, in all languages, of 180 multiple choice questions from from physics, chemistry and biology (botany and zoology).

