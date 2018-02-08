NEET UG 2018 notification released at cbseneet.nic.in, upper age remains 25

NEET 2018 is scheduled to held on May 6 NEET 2018 is scheduled to held on May 6

NEET UG 2018 notification: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the notification for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2018. The exam was conducted on Sunday, May 6 and the last date to submit the application form is March 7.

The exam will be conducted in Hindi, English, Urdu, Gujarati, Marathi, Oriya, Bengali, Assamese, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada. NEET UG is conducted for admission to MBBS/BDS courses in India in medical/dental colleges run with the approval of the Medical Council of India/ Dental Council of India.

Like the previous year, the Medical Council of India has kept the criteria same. The candidate’s age has to be over 17 years and less than or 25 years. There have been massive protests by the medical aspirants regarding this criteria, however, the exam authority has not changed it yet.

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: Aspirants should have passed class 12 or equivalent exam with physics, chemistry, biology/bio-technology and English individually. Moreover, they must have obtained a minimum of 50 per cent marks taken together in physics, chemistry and biology/bio-technology at the qualifying examination.



Exam pattern

There will be one paper containing 180 objective type questions (four options with a single correct answer) from physics, chemistry and biology (botany and zoology). The duration of paper would be three hours from 10 am to 1 pm.

Since last year, CBSE made Aadhaar card mandatory for registration. This is, however, not applicable in Jammu and Kashmir, Assam and Meghalaya. For NRIs, passport number is required for the same.

Classification of seats

— All India Quota Seats

— State Government Quota Seats

— State/Management/NRI quota seats in private medical/dental colleges or any private/deemed university central pool quota seats.

NEET 2018 application form fees for general category and OBC is Rs 1500 while for reserved category students have to pay Rs 750.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd