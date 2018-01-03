NEET UG 2018: Notification, application, eligibility criteria, syllabus, exam date and other important details

NEET 2018 will be held in May NEET 2018 will be held in May

NEET UG 2018: Like the previous year, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2018 exam schedule in the last week of January. In 2017, the online registration commenced from January 31 and continued till March 1. The exam was conducted on Sunday, May 7.

Although the official notification for the exam has not been released yet, here we give the tentative exam schedule, eligibility and other details so that students have necessary documents and information while they are applying for NEET 2018. The exam will be conducted in Hindi, English, Urdu, Gujarati, Marathi, Oriya, Bengali, Assamese, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada.

Classification of seats

— All India Quota Seats

— State Government Quota Seats

— State/Management/NRI quota seats in private medical/dental colleges or any private/deemed university central pool quota seats.

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification

Aspirants should have passed class 12 or equivalent exam with physics, chemistry, biology/bio-technology and English individually. Moreover, they must have obtained a minimum of 50 per cent marks taken together in physics, chemistry and biology/bio-technology at the qualifying examination.

Aadhaar card requirement

Since last year, CBSE made Aadhaar card mandatory for registration. This is, however, not applicable in Jammu and Kashmir, Assam and Meghalaya. For NRIs, passport number is required for the same.

Age and attempt criteria

A candidate can attempt the paper three times only for the medical entrance exam. Therefore, students who have already sat for NEET 2017 have two more chances.

The CBSE had also introduced maximum age limit to 25 years. After students protest and several petitions, the Supreme Court had ruled against the notice. However, for 2018, there are no updates on whether CBSE will bring back this criterion.

NEET 2018 exam pattern

There will be one paper containing 180 objective type questions (four options with a single correct answer) from physics, chemistry and biology (botany and zoology). The duration of paper would be three hours from 10 am to 1 pm. Question papers can be obtained in the following languages — Hindi, English, Gujarati, Marathi, Oriya, Bengali, Assamese, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada.

About NEET 2018

The National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG is conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), for admission to MBBS/BDS courses in India in medical/dental colleges run with the approval of the Medical Council of India/ Dental Council of India.

