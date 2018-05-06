NEET UG 2018 Live Updates: Exam concludes, check students’ reactions, paper analysis

NEET 2018: Apart from Hindi and English, the board has conducted the examinations in languages like Urdu, Gujarati, Marathi, Oriya, Bengali, Assamese, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada NEET 2018: Apart from Hindi and English, the board has conducted the examinations in languages like Urdu, Gujarati, Marathi, Oriya, Bengali, Assamese, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada

NEET 2018: The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) examination was concluded on Sunday, May 6, at various centres across the country. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducts the examination every year for aspirants seeking admission to undergraduate MBBS and BDS courses all over India, lakhs of candidates apply for admission in medical colleges. With tough competition and a vast syllabus, months of dedication, focus and hard work is required to excel in the same. Apart from Hindi and English, the board has conducted the examinations in languages like Urdu, Gujarati, Marathi, Oriya, Bengali, Assamese, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada.

The medical entrance test shall consist of one paper in all languages containing 180 objective type questions (four options with a single correct answer) from physics, chemistry and biology (botany and zoology). The duration of test would be three hours.

However, the examination hit controversies in southern state of Tamil Nadu, as most of the students got their allocated seats in other states. More than 2,000 cndidates have to travel in states of Kerala and Karnataka, and some even to Rajasthan for the examination. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami has made an announcement regarding provision of Rs 1,000 monetary assistance along with the train fair to every NEET aspirant from the state who will travel to other states to appear for the exam.