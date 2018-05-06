NEET UG 2018 Live Updates: Exam concludes, check students’ reactions, paper analysis

NEET 2018: The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) examination was concluded on Sunday, May 6, at various centres across the country. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducts the examination every year for aspirants seeking admission to undergraduate MBBS and BDS courses all over India, lakhs of candidates apply for admission in medical colleges. With tough competition and a vast syllabus, months of dedication, focus and hard work is required to excel in the same. Apart from Hindi and English, the board has conducted the examinations in languages like Urdu, Gujarati, Marathi, Oriya, Bengali, Assamese, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada.
The medical entrance test shall consist of one paper in all languages containing 180 objective type questions (four options with a single correct answer) from physics, chemistry and biology (botany and zoology). The duration of test would be three hours.
However, the examination hit controversies in southern state of Tamil Nadu, as most of the students got their allocated seats in other states. More than 2,000 cndidates have to travel in states of Kerala and Karnataka, and some even to Rajasthan for the examination. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami has made an announcement regarding provision of Rs 1,000 monetary assistance along with the train fair to every NEET aspirant from the state who will travel to other states to appear for the exam.
Highlights
Sikh MBBS aspirants who carry a ‘kirpan’ or wear a ‘kara’, will have to report an hour earlier for the entrance test for screening after the Delhi High Court today said that the CBSE cannot prohibit entry of these “articles of faith” in an exam centre when these objects are allowed even on-board an aircraft.
Wallet, goggles, handbags, belt, cap, watch/wristwatch, bracelet, camera, metallic items etc are also not allowed inside the examination hall. Ornaments like ring, earrings, nose-pin, chain/ necklace, pendants, badge and brooch etc are also not permitted.
Any stationery item like textual material (printed or written), bits of papers, geometry/pencil box, plastic pouch, calculator, pen, scale, writing pad, pen drives, eraser, calculator, log table is not allowed. Communication devices such as mobile phone, Bluetooth, earphones, microphone, pager, health band etc are also not allowed to be carried.
Examination hall entry: 7:30 am
Admit card checking: 7:30 am to 9:45 am
Test booklet distribution: 9:45 am
Last entry in the examination hall: 9: 30 am
Test begins: 10 am
Test concludes: 1 pm
Result declaration: By June 5
On Friday evening, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan issued an order to all SPs and collectors in the state to open help counters at major bus stands and railway stations for students travelling from faraway places. He also ordered officials to facilitate all possible arrangements, including accommodation.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has announced a toll-free helpline — 14417 — to assist students and an allowance of Rs 1,000 to affected students and second-class train tickets
This year, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) authorities has failed to provide adequate number of examination centres in the state, and forced over 2,000 candidates from Tamil Nadu to move to other states. Most of the students will have to travel to Kerala and Karnataka, and some even to Rajasthan.
The problem, a CBSE official said, will be especially acute for students in rural areas, who may not have the means to travel and pay for accommodation in another state. “Delhi (NEET authorities) did not anticipate this crisis,” the CBSE official said. “They have no clue about rural students who cannot afford to travel so far to write a single exam.”
