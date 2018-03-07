NEET 2018: Important instructions issued for NIOS students

NEET 2018: The registration for NEET UG 2018 is going on and the same would be concluding on March 9. (File) NEET 2018: The registration for NEET UG 2018 is going on and the same would be concluding on March 9. (File)

NEET 2018: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released instructions for NEET aspirants who have pursued schooling through National Institute of Open Learning (NIOS)/State Open School or who studied biology or biotechnology as an additional subject in class 12. Even after the Delhi High Court’s order allowing them to fill the online application forms by March 9, many candidates faced technical glitches while filling the form. The matter is listed for hearing in April.

Following candidates can now submit their application form for NEET UG:

— Belonging to UR category aged above 25 years

— Belonging to SC/ST/OBC category and persons entitled for reservation under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016 aged above 30 years

— Those from NIOS/State Open School

— Those who have passed biology as an additional subject.

— Those who have passed as a private candidate

Open school students were earlier facing issues while filling the class 11 details in the application forms. CBSE has now directed them to submit the below mentioned details while doing the same.

— Name of school/college: Same as that of class 12

— Year of passing: One year before the passing of class 12

— Place of study: As applicable

— State where class 11 school/college is located: As of class 12

— District where class 1 school/college is located: As of class 12

The registration for NEET UG 2018 is going on and the same would be concluding on March 9. The exam will then be conducted on May 6 (Sunday) in 11 languages — Hindi, English, Urdu, Gujarati, Marathi, Oriya, Bengali, Assamese, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada. NEET UG is conducted for admission to MBBS/BDS courses in India in medical/dental colleges run with the approval of MCI/ Dental Council of India.

