NEET UG 2018: Correction facility now available, make changes before March 16

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is providing a one time facility to all those candidates who have provided wrong information in their NEET UG application form. Even after issuing clear instructions errors were received in the forms and this is the last opportunity being provided to make the necessary changes. The facility will only be available till March 16 (11:50 pm) at cbseneet.nic.in. After the deadline, no one will be able to correct any details. The registration for NEET closed today and the exam is scheduled to be conducted on Sunday, May 6.

In the latest development, CBSE also clarified that all candidates can apply online without Aadhaar card or Aadhaar enrollment number. The decision comes after the Supreme Court’s order that accepted the Centre’s contention that students may be allowed to deposit other relevant IDs.

Every candidate can make changes can be made in details such as state code of eligibility, category and disability status, medium and examination centre.

Exceptions

Identification Identity

Those who have filled the application form with IDs other than aadhaar card, i.e passport number, ration card number, bank account number and aadhaar enrollment number will be able to add their aadhaar number or aadhaar enrollment number.

Those who have already filled up the application form with aadhaar card and the candidates with nationality as foreigners, OCI’s, PIO’s and NRI’s cannot make any changes.

Date of birth and gender

Those who have filled the application form with IDs other than aadhaar card, i.e passport number, ration card number, bank account number and aadhaar enrollment number will be able to make corrections. Candidates who have filled up the application form with aadhaar card cannot make changes as their date of birth is similar to aadhaar card.

NEET UG is conducted for admission to MBBS/BDS courses in India in medical/dental colleges run with the approval of the Medical Council of India/Dental Council of India. The exam will be conducted in Hindi, English, Urdu, Gujarati, Marathi, Oriya, Bengali, Assamese, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada. Since last year, CBSE made Aadhaar card mandatory for registration. This is, however, not applicable in Jammu and Kashmir, Assam and Meghalaya. For NRIs, passport number is required for the same.

