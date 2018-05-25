NEET UG 2018: CBSE to release official answer keys today, check at cbseneet.nic.in

NEET UG 2018: The candidates can download the answer keys till May 27 NEET UG 2018: The candidates can download the answer keys till May 27

NEET UG 2018: CBSE will release the answer key for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2018 on Friday, May 25. The window to download answer keys and the challenge process will be opened till May 27.

Candidates can cross-check their answers with the help of the answer key which is available on the official website of NEET (see steps below to check how to download). For every correct answer, four marks will be awarded while for every incorrect answer 1 mark will be deducted.

NEET 2018: How to download the answer keys

Step one: Go to the official website for NEET (cbseneet.nic.in).

Step two: Click on the notification for the 2018 answer key flashing towards the right side of the page.

Step three: Download the answer key and cross check your answers from the OMR sheets.

Candidates who wish to challenge the responses of their OMR sheets, that were released recently, and answers prepared by CBSE may do so by paying a fee of Rs 1000 per response/per question challenged. The results will be released soon by the Board.

Over 13 lakh candidates had appeared for the examination this year that was conducted in 136 cities across the country. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducts the examination every year for aspirants seeking admission to undergraduate MBBS and BDS courses all over India, lakhs of candidates apply for admission in medical colleges.

