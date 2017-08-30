NEET Tamil Nadu: Counselling for management/ NRI quota seats to begin from August 31

The Tamil Nadu Health Department will be conducting the counselling for management / NRI quota on August 31 and September 1. Candidates have to download the call letters for counseling from websites tnhealth.org and tnmedicalselection.org to attend the counselling. All candidates have to bring their original certificates during the counselling time.
NEET call letters 2017, here’s how to download
Step 1: Visit the official websites mentioned above
Step 2: On the homepage, under the ‘notification’ section, click on Download call letter link
Step 3: You’ll be directed to a new page
Step 4: Enter ARNO and date of birth. Click on submit
Steo 5: Download and take a print out of the call letter
In a notification, the department has said the “earmarked MBBS seats for OC, BC and BCM, MBC/DNC, SC categories in government medical colleges, ESIC and Self Financing Medical colleges for 2017-18 session are exhausted as on August 29.”
They further said the MBBS and BDS seats for OC category are exhausted and the BDS seats for BC, BCM and MBC/DNC, SC categories are available only in self-financing dental colleges .
Those candidates who are absent during the counselling session will be automatically wait listed for seats in government medical and dental colleges, ESIC, self-financing medical colleges and eligible for next phase of counselling.
