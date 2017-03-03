NEET: Supreme Court seeks reply of Centre, MCI on plea to include Urdu

The Supreme Court today has sought responses from the Centre and Medical Council of India (MCI) to add Urdu as a language in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Examination (NEET). A petition was filed by the Student Islamic Organisation (SIO) and the bench comprising Justices Kurian Joseph and R Banumathi has issued notice to the governing bodies.

As per the official notification, the exam will be held in 10 languages — Hindi, English, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Oriya and Kannada.

Watch what else is making news

The bench also noted the submission that MCI was open to include any language as a medium of National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) if a request was made to it by states concerned.

The apex court has also issued notices to Dental Council of India (DCI) and Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and fixed the plea for further hearing on March 10.

The counsel for SIO informed the court that Maharashtra and Telangana have already apprised the MCI that Urdu be included as one of the medium for conducting NEET.

Earlier, the Supreme court had refused to give urgent hearing to the petition, filed through lawyers Parvez Dabas and Ravindra S Garia, alleging that exclusion of Urdu as one of the languages in NEET exam to be held on May 7 was “arbitrary and violative of Article 14 and 21 of the Constitution”.

Besides the inclusion of Urdu, petitions in various courts have been filed for age and attempt criterias on Supreme Court and various High Court.

For more NEET stories, click here

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd