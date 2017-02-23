NEET: Supreme Court refuses to hear plea to include Urdu in exam

Supreme Court on Thursday refused to hear the matter filed by Students Islamic Organisation of India to add Urdu as a language in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Examination (NEET). As per the official notification, the exam will be held in 10 languages — Hindi, English, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Oriya and Kannada.

At a recent press conference, Mohammad Ali Sheikh, a senior associate of Students Islamic Organisation of India, said the government’s move is unjust to exclude Urdu language from NEET-UG 2017.

The apex court will today also hear the petition regarding age criteria filed this month. The plea demands the government to take back age criteria as it will make thousands of candidates ineligible to apply.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd