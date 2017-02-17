NEET: Supreme Court notice to Centre, MCI on age criteria plea

Supreme Court. (File Photo) Supreme Court. (File Photo)

The Supreme Court on Friday has issued notice to Union government and the Medical Council of India seeking their reply on the age criteria for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) for undergraduate courses

The petition demands the government to take their order back on the age limit where a candidate over 25-year-old cannot sit for the medical entrance exam. Advocate Vaibhav Srivastava, representing petitioner Sabyasachi Rai, said, “If the authorities have already introduced only three attempts for a medical aspirant, then why are they restricting candidates’ age to 25 years.”

The Supreme Court termed the matter urgent and directed the the Centre and the MCI to file their counter reply on this issue by February 23, the next date of hearing, as the matter requires an immediate disposal. As per the petition, the new age criteria limit is not supported by any appropriate regulation or procedure prescribed by the regulations framed under the MCI Act.

A similar petition has been filed in Allahabad High Court where the MCI, CBSE and the Centre has to reply by February 20.

As per regulations framed under the Indian Medical Council Act-1956 as amended in 2016 and the Dentists Act-1948 as amended in 2016, NEET will be conducted by CBSE for admission to MBBS and BDS courses in colleges run with the approval of MCI and Dental Council of India.

The application form is already out and the exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 7.

