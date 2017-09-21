NEET super speciality: 500 seats vacant, doctors demand third round of counselling

More than 500 seats remained vacant even after second round of counselling More than 500 seats remained vacant even after second round of counselling

The Supreme Court will hear a plea on Friday requesting for the third round of admission to fill more than 500 vacant seats in super speciality courses in the medical colleges. A petition was filed by Dr Senthil Nathan along with 25 others on September 18. They said that even after second round counselling, there are over 25 per cent seats remain unfilled. Therefore the plea requests the apex court to order an additional round of counselling.

Admission in surgery (MCh) and medicine (DM) courses is done on the basis of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) results. The Medical Council of India conducted the NEET-SS results on June 10 and 11, results of which were declared on July 15. The MCI had held the first round of counselling for admission in August for 1,140 seats.

During the first round of counselling, a total of 1969 seats were shown on the website with only 1141 seats were actually available, claims the petitioners. Seats fell vacant after the first counselling as 250 students didn’t report.

A total of 828 seats were not offered as states such as Andhra Pradesh and Telangana did not submit their vacancy lists.

Therefore, the top court ordered a second round to fill the remaining seats. The counselling was conducted from September 14 to 16. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana submitted their lists. Nathan said, “Since more than 500 seats remained vacant thereafter, the apex court should direct the authority for an additional round of counselling,” said he.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd