NEET result 2017: CBSE’s result alert sends aspirants on Twitter rampage

For a brief while on Tuesday medical aspirants in the country sighed in relief as the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) put up an alert that the results for the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) 2017 will be declared “today”. By the evening the notification was removed, breaking out a whirlwind of confusion and exasperation among the candidates.

NEET has witnessed a number of changes over the past year, more especially in these few months. From introductions and removal of decisions like the age and attempt caps to protests over the vernacular difficulty level, CBSE has been stepping back and forth among numerous issues of NEET taking its own time to come to any decision regarding when the results will be declared. The Supreme Court has already ordered that the result has to be released before June 26. Read | NEET 2017 result date: Why was result delayed? check NEET 2017 highlights here

Candidates who have been caught in this charade have taken to Twitter to express their anxieties. Here are some of their reactions:

#NEETResults it is , it is not . There's a stay , the stay is lifted . Can there be a proper procedure for once & for all ? — Anu Mathew (@Kolavibytes) June 20, 2017

If SC is busy in summer vacation why they did not allow HC to hear #NEET case? Who is responsible for playing with emotions of students? — be a rebel (@rebelisright) June 20, 2017

From past two years… At this point of time I feel like why the hell did I choose to be in this profession #neet #rajNEETi — veronica guetta (@veronicaguetta) June 19, 2017

We: Sir Why the Standards of Education are falling in India ?! @PMOIndia : 👇👇 #NEET pic.twitter.com/Xkn1V2aJPn — Rishi Shakya (@Lucknowie) June 21, 2017

#neet CBSE conducts the JEE exam so smoothly but when it comes to neet.I don't know kaha se inko itni galti karne ki rishwat mili hai. — pradhuman singh (@pradhum96878351) June 11, 2017

Eng n vernacular papers are diff. But answer key is same. Toh marks distribution kaise hoga..?? #NEET2017 #NEETResult #NEET — Tanisha Daga (@Tanisha_99_) June 15, 2017

#NEET2017

Has been over a month since the exam, experiencing pure torture due to the controversies.

Jo hona hai jaldi ho jaye. 😟 — Prashansa D. Toppo (@PrashansaDToppo) June 9, 2017

