NEET results 2017: Dehradun’s Hritik Chauhan tops Uttarakhand with AIR 317

NEET results 2017: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the result for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2017 on Friday and Dehradun’s Hritik Chauhan has topped among candidates of Uttarakhand with a rank of 317.

Before NEET, Hritik had also cleared AIIMS and JIPMER with flying colours. According to Jagaran Josh, the topper had to drop a year, stay away from social media and disconnect from society in order to prepare for these exams. He had appeared NEET and AIIMS last year but was not satisfied with the ranks he received. Read | NEET results 2017 declared, Muktsar’s Navdeep Singh secures AIR 1, click here

About 6,11,539 have passed the medical entrance examination this year out of 11,38,890 students who had appeared. About 3,45,313 women passed the exam, faring better than men, 2,66,221 of whom cleared the paper. There were also five transgender aspirants out of eight who managed to cleared NEET this year.

Among the top three rankers were Navdeep Singh from Punjab with a score of 697 out of 700, Archit Gupta from Madhya Pradesh with a score of 695 out of 700 and Manish Mulchandani with a score of 695 out of 700. About 9,13,033 candidates had appeared for the paper in English while 1,20,663 aspirants gave the paper in Hindi. Read | NEET result 2017: CBSE’s result alert sends candidates on Twitter rampage, click here

