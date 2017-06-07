NEET 2017: Five things you need to know about the results

NEET 2017: The undergraduate exam was conducted with 180 objective-type Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) which candidates had to answer within the span of 3 hours. NEET 2017: The undergraduate exam was conducted with 180 objective-type Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) which candidates had to answer within the span of 3 hours.

NEET 2017: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had conducted the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2017 on May 7, 2017 from 10 am to 1 pm offline changes in eligibility criteria. About 11,38,890 candidates appeared for the exam which was conducted in 10 languages at centres in 103 cities.

Till now, the Board has not announced any date for the release of NEET 2017 results due to Madras High Court order. Here are five things you need to know about the NEET 2017 before the results are announced:

1. Seats:

Candidates who clear NEET 2017 and score higher than the cut-offs will be eligible for admission to 95,000 undergraduate MBBS and BDS seats in all Government Medical Colleges, Private Medical Colleges and Deemed

Universities in the entire country. The seats are divided by five quotas including:

– All India Quota Seats

– State Government Quota Seats

– State/Management/NRI Quota Seats in Private Medical / Dental Colleges or any Private/ Deemed University

– Central Pool Quota Seats

2. Ranks and counselling:

The Directorate General of Health Services of the Health and Family Welfare ministry will declare the results of NEET 2017 and provide the date to the admitting authorities. Those who clear NEET 2017 will be given an All India Rank by the CBSE. Read | NEET 2017 results should not be delayed further, CBSE tells High Court, click here

The authorities will then invite applications for counselling based on which they will draw a merit list of the candidates. The candidates who clear this round can then apply to various medical schools across the country.

3. Expected cut off:

According to various sources, the cut off for the undergraduate medical courses is expected to increase this year. The estimated cut off for 2017 is around 475, according to experts who believe that the level of difficulty for the NEET 2017 exam was less as compared to the previous years. Read | NEET UG 2017: Cut-off may be high, say experts, click here

According to TIME, the cut offs will be 480 for general category, 430 for OBC, 345 for SC and 285 for ST. This opinion, however, is contradictory to that of other experts like those from Toppr.com who believe that the cut offs may decrease as they feel the paper was more lengthy this year.

4. Difficulty and language:

The Gujarat High Court heard a petition to hold the NEET 2017 exam again for English and Gujarati medium candidates. A group of English medium candidates on Tuesday joined the Gujarati medium petitioners who demanded that the exam should be not be conducted afresh. Read | NEET 2017: English medium candidates from Gujarat join as respondents, click here

A similar case has been raging in Tamil Nadu with petitioners alleging that the Tamil medium NEET paper was more simple than the English medium one. However, the CBSE has on Tuesday denied any difference in the difficulty level between the two language mediums. The Madras High Court had sought the English translation of Gujarati, Hindi and Marathi question papers of the NEET.

5. Where and how to check the results:

– Go to the official website of NEET 2017 (cbseneet.nic.in).

– Click on the notification for the NEET 2017 results which will be displayed on the main page once the results are declared.

– Enter your details in the fields provided and submit this data.

– Download your results and take a print out for further reference.

