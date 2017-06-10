NEET result: SC to hear CBSE plea against Madras HC order

The SC will hear CBSE request on June 12. The SC will hear CBSE request on June 12.

The Supreme Court will on June 12 hear the Central Board of Secondary Education’s (CBSE) request for an urgent stay on the Madras High Court order restraining the announcement of results of this year’s National Eligibility-cum-Entrance (NEET) test for admission to MBBS and BDS courses across India.

Mentioning the matter before a vacation bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan and Deepak Gupta, Additional Solicitor General Maninder Singh said the schedule for counselling and admission had gone “haywire” because of the Madras high court order.

The High Court on May 24 had granted interim stay on a batch of petitions which sought cancellation of NEET 2017 and holding of fresh exam on the ground that a uniform question paper was not given and the ones in Tamil and English were different. Around 10.5 lakh students took the exam in Hindi and English, while around 1.25-1.5 lakh students took it in eight languages.

