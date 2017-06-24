NEET 2017: Still an unbelievable dream, says topper from Muktsar

Navdeep Singh with his father in Muktsar. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh) Navdeep Singh with his father in Muktsar. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)

WITH 88 PER CENT aggregate in the Class XII CBSE exams, Muktsar boy Navdeep Singh was on cloud nine when he saw his name right on top of the National Entrance-cum-Eligibility Test (NEET) result declared on Friday. NEET is conducted for admission to MBBS and BDS courses in medical colleges. Bathinda girl Nikita Goyal came 8th to become the topper among girls. While Navdeep got 697 out of 720 marks, Nikita got 690. Both want admission at Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi, because of its economical fee structure and high academic standard, they said.

Navdeep, a student of Shivalik Public Senior Secondary School in Muktsar, used to take tuition at Helix Institute in Chandigarh for the entrance exam. His father Gopal Singh is the principal of Government Senior Secondary School, Charewan village of Muktsar. Navdeep said, “I was sure of clearing this exam, but I did not expect to top it. It still seems an unbelievable dream for me.”

“I am a physics teacher and perhaps because of this, Navdeep developed interest in science since childhood… He used to visit the Helix Institute on weekends, holidays and even during vacations. He got attached to the institute after Class X and was regularly taking coaching for the entrance exam,” said Gopal.

“I am a topper among girls as the first seven positions have been bagged by boys,” said Nikita Goyal of Silver Oak Colony, Bathinda, who used to study for six hours everyday. Her father Suresh Kumar Goyal, an agriculture development officer, is posted in Bathinda. “We hail from a small town, Rampura Phull, of Bathinda. But, we settled in Bathinda for the sake of better education for my kids. We are really proud of her,” he gushed.

